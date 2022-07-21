Advertisement offering sale of PBPM membership, emblem fake: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The advertisement offer for the sale of Ex Royal Malaysia Police Association (PBPM) membership and emblem which has gone viral on social media is fake, said Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin.

She said the police are currently carrying out investigations on the individual responsible for disseminating the advertisement.

“PDRM detected an advertisement on social media promoting the sale of PBPM membership and honorary member emblems and according to the post, members displaying the emblem will be given privileges such as police escort service with a fee of RM300 for a 10-kilometre distance

“It was also mentioned that vehicle owners are allowed to tint their windscreen and windows and no action will be taken by the authorities if found driving while intoxicated,” she said in a statement today.

Those interested in the offer were asked to contact a phone number provided in the advertisement.

Noorsiah said such privileges do not exist or no such thing is being offered to anyone as claimed.

“As such, PDRM advise the public not to be influenced and to ignore the offer. Refer to PDRM’s official media channels to avoid becoming victims of fraud,” she added. - Bernama