AEON Sunway Pyramid closes down after 16 years, last day July 31

AFTER 16 long years, the AEON store located in Sunway Pyramid will be closing its doors on July 31.

In a post on Sunway Pyramid’s Facebook page, Lion, the beloved mascot thanked AEON for a “memorable 16 years of journey” and “would like to bid farewell and let’s go down memory lane together by visiting Aeon for the very last time before 31 July”.

The post also included a link which included some of Sunway Pyramid’s upcoming plans for the use of the space upon AEON’s departure.

Referred to as the Sunway Pyramid Enhancement Progress, they stated that AEON had been moving out through stages, with the First Floor, Ground Floor, and Lower Ground 1 floor having exited as of July 2. The Lower Ground 2 floor is said to officially move out by July 31.

Sunway Pyramid also added that they will be bringing in an exciting new grocery store which will be situated at Lower Ground 2.

Upon hearing the news, netizens took to the post to share their fondest memories of AEON. One Facebook user even commented that shared how she used to go to AEON in Sunway Pyramid as a dating spot with her then boyfriend, now husband.

Thank you for 16 memorable years, AEON!

