KUALA LUMPUR: Actor and comedian Datuk Afdlin Shauki (pix), and rapper Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, who is better known as ‘Altimet’, have joined PKR.

This was announced by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a meet and greet programme at a hotel in Ampang here, last night.

Anwar handed party membership cards to both of them. -Bernama