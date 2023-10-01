AFF Cup: KBS to install giant TV screens to watch Malaysia-Thailand match

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will install 11 additional giant TV screens for Malaysian football fans to watch the live telecast of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF Cup) second-leg semifinal match between Malaysia and Thailand from Bangkok.

The additional 11 screens will increase the number of giant TV screens installed at selected locations throughout the country, to 25.

The second leg match will be played at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, after the first leg semifinal was played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium last Saturday.

Among the locations to be installed with giant TV screens are Dataran Merdeka here, Putrajaya Corporation, Presint 3 Putrajaya; Dataran Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad, Kangar, Perlis; Mydin Tunjong, Kota Bharu, Kelantan; Parking Premium UTC Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu and Dewan Arena Bukit Kuda, Labuan.

The additional installation of TV screens was announced by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh through her Twitter account.

“Good news, Big Screen @KBSMalaysia has been increased to 25 locations for the second leg semifinal between Thailand vs Malaysia tomorrow. In Labuan too. Please (retweet) and enjoy!,” she said.

Harimau Malaya hold a slim advantage after winning 1-0 in the first leg through a goal from Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim.

Following is the list of 25 locations when big screens will be installed:

1. Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur

2. Pekarangan Perbadanan Putrajaya, Presint 3, Putrajaya

3. Dataran Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad, Kangar, Perlis

4. Dataran Starwalk, Majlis Bandaraya Alor Setar, Alor Setar, Kedah

5. Kompleks Belia & Sukan Negeri Pulau Pinang, Batu Uban, Pulau Pinang

6. Dataran KTM, Ipoh, Perak

7. Laman MBPJ, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

8. Padang Perbandaran MPAJ, Pandan Indah, Selangor

9. Dataran MPKJ @ Stadium Kajang, Kajang, Selangor

10. Dataran Sungai Tua, Batu Caves, Selangor

11. Pekarangan Majlis Perbandaran Sepang, Cyberjaya, Selangor

﻿﻿﻿12. Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam, Selangor

﻿﻿﻿13. Kompleks Belia & Sukan Negeri Sembilan, Paroi, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

﻿﻿﻿14. Dataran Kaizen Hotel & Suites, Taman Pula Melaka, Melaka

﻿﻿﻿15. Dataran Teluk Cempedak, Kuantan, Pahang

﻿﻿﻿16. Taman Kerang, Kuantan, Pahang

﻿﻿﻿17. Pasar Dinda, Kuantan, Pahang

﻿﻿﻿18. Serambi Teruntum, Kuantan, Pahang

19. Mydin Tunjong, Kota Bharu, Kelantan

20. Parking Premium UTC Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu

21. Dataran Bandaraya Johor Bahru, Johor

22. Mydin Petrajaya, Kuching, Sarawak

23. Container City, Wireless Walk, Miri, Sarawak

24. Padang Merdeka, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

25. Dewan Arena Bukit Kuda, Labuan

- Bernama