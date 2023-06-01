AFF Cup: Operation at Bukit Jalil LRT station extended until 12.30 am

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) will extend the service hours at the Bukit Jalil Light Rail Transit (LRT) station until 12.30 am tomorrow in conjunction with the first semi-final match of the AFF Cup 2022 between Malaysia and Thailand at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

In a statement today, the company said, additional trains will also be provided to provide smooth movement of passengers to return to their respective destinations after the match.

“All integration stations will still be accessible for passengers from Bukit Jalil Station to continue their journey using different train routes to their desired destination.

“Passengers are also advised to use the Touch ‘n Go Card and ensure that the card balance is sufficient before arriving at the station to facilitate their journey,“ read the statement.

As a safety measure, it said, passengers are required to wear face masks while in the station area and on the train to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to Rapid Rail, there are 13,892 parking spaces available at selected LRT and Mass Transit Transit (MRT) stations for passengers who wish to use the train service to get to the stadium.

“Passengers can enjoy a flat parking rate of RM4 when using the same Touch ‘n Go card when boarding the train service, “ it said and that additional staff will be stationed in the area to facilitate the movement of passengers in and out of the station. - Bernama