Affidavit: Police to record statements from several other individuals soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will record the statements from several other individuals to complete their investigations into allegations of judicial interference as contained in the affidavit filed by Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said they were trying to expedite the process to enable the case to be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers soon.

“We have taken the statement from a court registrar and we are expediting the process to record the statements from other individuals, including three judges,” he told reporters after attending the conferment of ranks and investiture of the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara to police officers and members at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol), here today.

On Feb 14, Hamid Sultan filed a 63-page affidavit that revealed explosive and detailed information in relation to numerous incidences of judicial interference within the Malaysian judiciary, including allegations of judicial interference in former Bukit Gelugor MP and DAP chairman, the late Karpal Singh’s sedition appeal decision at the Court of Appeal.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced on Feb 21 that the government would set up an RCI into the alleged judicial misconduct.

Meanwhile, when asked on whether the incident in which the perimeter wall of the North Korean Embassy in Bukit Damansara was smeared with paint had anything to do with the North Korean leader’s half-brother’s murder case, Mohamad Fuzi said there was no clue pointing to that direction.

However, he said the police would investigate the incident from all angles.

It was reported that the police were in the midst of tracking down four men suspected to have vandalised the perimeter wall of the embassy.

The suspects, described as tall and wearing baseball caps and face masks, had stained the perimeter wall with the words “Free Korea” in Korean characters. — Bernama