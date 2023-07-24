Affordable home dream come true

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 402 families are set to benefit from Berjaya Land Berhad’s launch of its latest affordable housing project in Subang Jaya this Friday.

Berjaya Flagship Affordable Homes (BFAH) is a Rumah Selangorku (RSKU) initiative in collaboration with Yayasan My First Home Foundation (YMFH).

Berjaya Land Group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said the project, which is located in the heart of Subang Jaya, offers the advantage of a well-established neighbourhood and the benefits of living in a vibrant community.

“We will sell the 900sq ft (84sqm) homes at a very affordable RM250,000 a unit. It comes with five rooms and four baths. This is a functional layout within a mature and thriving community and is perfect for first-home buyers.”

He said the houses under BFAH are spacious compared with typical affordable homes in the market, which usually have just three rooms and two baths for the same price, adding that BFAH’s innovative dual key concept further sets it apart from ordinary developments.

“The concept allows residents to maximize space utilisation and tailor their living arrangements according to their specific needs. This flexibility is a unique feature that provides homeowners with added convenience and versatility.

“The inclusion of the additional two rooms and two baths and the strategic location of our development comes at a higher cost compared with usual developments. It will cost us a substantial loss of about RM10 million.

“But we are willing to absorb the loss as our non-discounted development projects are profitable. Furthermore, BFAH prioritises giving back to the community, particularly those in need.”

Syed Ali said by dedicating resources to support the community, BFAH exemplifies the dedication of Berjaya Land and YMFH in ensuring access to safe, decent and affordable housing for all Malaysians.

“We believe the added features and benefits are well worth the investment and will benefit the 402 families that chose BFAH,” he said, adding that the development boasts exceptional connectivity to various amenities that include shopping malls, recreational parks, schools, hospitals, public facilities and entertainment hubs.

He also said commuting within the Klang Valley was also made easy with excellent connectivity through the Federal Highway, Elite Highway, New Pantai Expressway and the Kesas Highway.

“Berjaya Land has a commendable track record of building affordable homes that cater to the needs of diverse communities. Notably, the group’s affordable housing portfolio includes Residensi Lanai in Bukit Jalil offering 648 units, Arena Green Bukit Jalil with 1240 units, Akasia consisting of 220 units and Berjaya Park in Shah Alam offering 220 units.

“These projects stand as a testament to Berjaya Land’s dedication to enhancing the quality of life for people from various walks of life.”

YMFH chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan said a home represents a stable foundation for the family.

“It is essential for a person’s sense of dignity, safety and inclusion. Owning a home should be a fundamental right. Unfortunately, to many, it is not, as housing costs have risen faster than incomes.

“Affordability and access to finance is another key issue as many find it challenging to have enough savings to buy their first home. These are the people whom YMFH wants to assist.”

Tan said as Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder and adviser, it has been his dream since starting YMFH to ensure that every Malaysian has access to safe, decent and affordable housing.

Syed Ali added that the demand for affordable homes has been steadily increasing over the years as a result of urbanisation and migration to major cities. However, affordability and the supply-demand mismatch remain a major concern for homebuyers.

“This situation has drawn our urgent attention to the issue. We are fully committed to implementing sustainable solutions and the launching of BFAH this Friday demonstrates our dedication to providing affordable housing under Rumah Selangorku, which is the Selangor government’s affordable housing initiative.”

He said BFAH presents a great opportunity for individuals and families to own their ideal homes at an affordable cost, all while maintaining exceptional quality.

Berjaya Land is currently inviting individuals who are interested to register their interest in BFAH.

To qualify to purchase the houses, interested buyers must be Malaysian citizens and a resident of Selangor, and at least 18 years old.

Purchasers must not own another property in the state at the time of application and only one application is allowed per household.

For more information on purchase eligibility, go to https://ehartanah.lphs.gov.my.

Details on the BFAH project are available at http://www.berjayaproperties.com/berjayaflagshipaffordablehomes or via its dedicated sales team at 011 1722 7069.