Affordable houses in KL get 25 per cent discount in assessment

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to give a 25 per cent discount in assessment rate to owners of affordable houses in Kuala Lumpur beginning from the second half of 2023.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the 25 per cent tax cut covers affordable houses completed after 2014, and it will be valid until such time when a revision is made.

“This assessment cut will benefit 25,677 owners of affordable houses in Kuala Lumpur,” he said at the ‘Temu Mesra Perdana Menteri’ session with affordable housing unit owners and official opening of the Taman Tasik Metropolitan Kepong here today.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the prime minister said the types of affordable houses eligible for the discount are Rumah Mampu Milik Wilayah Persekutuan (RUMAWIP), Perumahan Rakyat 1Malaysia (PR1MA), Perumahan Penjawat Awam Malaysia (PPAM) and Residensi Wilayah in Kuala Lumpur.

“This tax reduction initiative will affect Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s revenue to the tune of RM2.067 million.

“This assessment cut for affordable residential units can help reduce the cost of living for the B40 and M40 communities in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Anwar hoped that Kuala Lumpur would be known as a model city where its people are well cared for.

He said all segments of the society should be fairly provided for to ensure that the gap between the rich and poor groups would not widen.

He said the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur should be known as a clean and rapidly developing model city with an efficient administration which has the people’s interests at heart.

“We ensure that luxury houses are available for those who are rich but we also have to ensure that houses for the poor and affordable houses are provided to give true meaning to development,” he added.-Bernama