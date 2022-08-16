Affordable housing: No discrimination against PwDs, elderly - KPKT

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no discrimination against persons with disabilities (PWD) and the elderly in their application for houses under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) affordable housing scheme, said Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib.

He said the ministry was responsible for providing quality, conducive and affordable housing to meet the needs of the target groups including the vulnerable and PwDs.

“To ensure that people with disabilities are able own houses, one per cent of the total People’s Housing Programme (PPR) is allocated to the group as set by KPKT,“ he said during question and answer session in the Dewan Negara here today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Mohd Radzi who wanted to know what steps have been taken by the ministry to facilitate PwDs and the elderly in their application because there were complaints of discrimination against the group.

On the PPR project, Ismail said KPKT gives special consideration to PwDs by allocating them the ground floor units and assigning a designated area for their vehicle while the facilities, including elevators have been designed to adapt to them.

“In addition, in the housing planning guidelines for housing development, the conditions have been laid for houses to be built according to universal design for planning permission and building regulation approval,” he added.

He said should the housing developers fail to follow the requirements and design specifications, the ministry has the right to take action by not granting approval or they could be fined up to RM50,000 or face three years imprisonment or both.