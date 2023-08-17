Affordable housing projects in city aims to help M40, B40 groups

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s move to build more affordable housing, especially in the city, is aimed at helping those from the B40 and M40 income groups to own comfortable homes.

Desa Tasik Residents Representative Council (MPP) deputy chairman Raja Rosman Raja Mansor welcomes the initiative under the Residensi Wilayah and Residensi Prihatin Madani as it allows people who are currently renting to own homes.

“This affordable housing project is really good, especially for the residents of Desa Tasik. We have been living here for a long time. Some of us are living with our children and grandchildren in rental accommodations,” he told Bernama here today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the Residensi Wilayah, Residensi Prihatin Madani and Madani Hawkers Centre ground-breaking ceremony at Desa Tasik Sungai Besi here today.

Meanwhile, Zaimi Mohd Safran, a Desa Tasik resident and an MPP committee member said he was grateful for the initiative to build the Madani Hawker Centre, which is in line with the prime minister’s aspirations that prioritise cleanliness, hawkers and housing.

“I hope that the government’s initiative, specifically related to the construction of the Hawker Centre, can restructure the hawker area here,“ he said adding that the situation of hawkers operating their businesses in dense areas is very stressful for the people as this uncontrolled activity contributes to traffic congestion.

“Indirectly, this initiative of the government (Madani Hawkers Centre) can also create a conducive business space for the hawkers, besides contributing to higher income and providing convenience to the public for shopping,“ he said. -Bernama