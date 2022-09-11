Afghan shop assistant stabbed by countryman in robbery attempt

KUALA LUMPUR: An Afghanistan shop assistant was stabbed in the head and shoulder by his fellow countryman in an attempted robbery at a grocery store in Jalan Merdeka Permai 2, Ampang yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said in the 5 pm incident yesterday, the 26-year-old victim was at work when an 18-year-old boy approached him.

“Then boy demanded the victim to hand over his money and when the victim refused, the suspect stabbed him with a knife,” he said in a statement today.

He said police arrested the suspect, who did not have valid travel documents, at Jalan Wawasan at 1.45 am today.

The suspect is in remand until Sept 17 for investigation under Section 394 of the Penal Code.