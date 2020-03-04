Afif quits as Penang exco

GEORGE TOWN: PKR’ s Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin has quit his post as a state executive councillor in Penang.

He tendered his resignation this morning despite proclaiming his loyalty to the Pakatan Harapan state government earlier here.

It is believed that Afif, the young PKR leader was pressured to leave by elements in the PKR leadership due to his alleged close ties to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who left Pakatan Harapan and triggered the downfall of the coalition as the ruling federal government.



