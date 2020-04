GEORGE TOWN: A Penang lawmaker has urged the state government to make it mandatory for all to wear face masks when they are outdoors.

Seberang Jaya state assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin said public health authorities should step up surveillance to ensure that everyone abides by the requirement.

He was reacting to reports that two new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in the state, just three days short of it acquiring the green zone status.

The new cases, reported on Sunday, were from Kepala Batas. State executive councillor in charge of health Dr Norlela Ariffin said the new cases were not related to any existing cluster.

Penang has reported 121 cases and one fatality since the outbreak began last month. Most of the infections are from Bukit Mertajam and George Town.

Afif said all those entering public or private premises should also be screened and hand sanitizers should be made available at these places.

Screening includes taking the subject’s temperature and checking him for symptoms of influenza.

Afif also issued a reminder that social distancing must continue to be observed at workplace even it it requires production lines in factories to be re-engineered to enable such a practice.

He said all cleaners must ensure that the premises they work on are disinfected as well.

“Such measures are essential before we can lift the movement control order and reopen the country,” he said.

“There is mounting pressure to reboot the economic because many people are already struggling to make ends meet,” he added.

Many companies have instituted no-pay leave or salary cuts to get through the economic downturn caused by the health crisis.

On the bright side, the amount of waste generated has dropped, according to state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari. He attributed this change to the MCO.

However, he said, some people are now discarding their wastes into the drainage system, causing them to be clogged up, and causing flash floods.