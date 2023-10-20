Afnan Hamimi is new PAS Youth Chief, Nuridah remains Muslimat chief

SHAH ALAM: Alor Setar MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden has won the PAS Youth chief’s post uncontested for the 2023-2025 term.

The former youth deputy chief replaced Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, who did not defend the position after leading the wing for a term.

Meanwhile, Manjoi (Perak) assemblyman Mohd Hafez Sabri was elected as the new Youth deputy chief, while Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin won the vice-chief’s post. Both of them were also unopposed.

The election results were announced by PAS Muktamar Election Committee chairman Datuk Dr Abdul Halim Tamuri at the 64th PAS Youth Muktamar which took place here today.

Meanwhile, PAS Muslimat chief Nuridah Salleh retained her post for another term after winning without contest.

Also re-elected unopposed were Dr Rosni Adam as Muslimat deputy chief and Salamiah Mohd Nor as vice chief.

This completed the list of working committee members for the three main wings of PAS after all the PAS Ulama Council committee members also retained their respective posts for the 2023-2025 term.

The 69th PAS Annual Muktamar is scheduled to begin tomorrow with the policy speech to be delivered by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang. - Bernama