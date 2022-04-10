African dies after nightclub brawl, 8 detained

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight foreigners, comprising six men and two women, were arrested by police in connection with a pre-dawn fatal clash today that left one person dead at an entertainment outlet in Jalan Tun Razak, here.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said at 5.35am yesterday, police personnel on duty at the Wangsa Maju control centre received information from a police personnel at the Pudu police station that three African nationals were injured during a gang fight and warded at a private hospital.

“Investigations revealed that the victims were involved in a fight with a group of Africans. One of the victims, a 32-year-old man died of severe injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital. He is believed to have been slashed at the back of his neck,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Ashari, the eight foreigners who were arrested, aged between 26 and 40, were taken to the Wangsa Maju District police headquarters for further action and the case investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“Those with information about the incident can contact the Wangsa Maju police headquarters at 03-92899222, or contact the Kuala Lumpur police Hotline 03-21159999 or contact the nearest police station. - Bernama