African Swine Fever detected in Sungai Bakap pig farm

GEORGE TOWN: African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected among the livestock of a pig farm in Sungai Bakap in South Seberang Perai near here, and the farm has been closed to allow for the culling of over 1,000 pigs to take place.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Penang Veterinary Services Department was conducting preventive measures, including shutting down interstate transportation of pigs.

“The entire farm has been closed and the pigs are being culled and buried at the location currently, we want to contain and prevent it from spreading to other farms,” he said here today.

The state government had taken necessary precautions and advised pig breeders in Penang to take preventive measures after the ASF hit other states two months back, he said, adding that the culling is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

ASF is not harmful to human health, but the virus can have a negative impact on pig population and the livestock industry. Currently there is no effective vaccine against the virus. - Bernama