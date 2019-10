NO ONE is ever prepared to face the challenge of fighting the “Big C”.

Like many who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, Shima Hasan Marcy initially just went into denial.

“My mind just shut off. I couldn’t accept anything,” she recalled the day she was given the news.

But rather than throw in the towel, she took up the fight in her own way. And nine years later, she is well enough to take up yet another challenge – climbing Mount Everest for a second time.

In a recent interview with theSun, Shima recalled that she felt a “small lump” in her left breast one day.

It was in 2010, and she was visiting her daughter in Vietnam at the time.

On her return to Malaysia, Shima, then 53, went for a mammogram.

Upon examining her, the doctor advised her against making a trip to see her other daughter in Hong Kong.

The former operations manager immediately sank into depression.

“I didn’t want to accept it. I didn’t want to die.

“I have grandchildren. I want to see them grow up, to see my youngest daughter get married,” she added.

But there was no denying that she was not well.

A few days later, the lump was removed and the following day, Shima flew to Hong Kong.

It was then ascertained that she had cancer.

She informed her immediate family and decided to quit smoking (she was a chain smoker, going through two packs a day).

She was put on a 23-day radiotherapy programme at the Nilai Medical Centre. Next, a lymph node was removed.

Just 14 days after the surgery, she surprised everyone by participating in the 10km Penang Bridge Run, a race she completed in an hour and 10 minutes.

Throughout her chemotherapy treatment, she continued to run.

“I was on the treadmill 30 minutes a day although I was advised to rest.”

She said she sometimes felt ill during her sessions on the treadmill but “I kept telling myself ‘tomorrow will be better’. That’s how I dealt with it”.

She also wanted to lose some weight, which had risen from 59kg to 72kg.

“This made me more determined to stay healthy.”

Shima said she was worried about getting a relapse, and found solace in sharing her experience with others in Pink Unity, a women’s cancer survivor group.

Today, she hikes 10km a day with her brother Haris as she prepares to scale the world’s highest peak.

On her last attempt in 2017, she managed to reach the Everest base camp at 5,380m above sea level.

“I’m doing this to build up my immune system. I still feel cramps. It’s not easy,” she said.

Shima now lives by the motto: “Life doesn’t require that we be the best, only that we try our best.”