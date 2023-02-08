After Bintulu Port, MASWings takeover, Sarawak negotiating another request: Abang Johari

KUCHING: After obtaining positive feedback regarding the Bintulu Port and MASWings takeover, the Sarawak government is in the midst of negotiating with the federal government to give due consideration to one more request, said Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

The Sarawak Premier, however, did not disclose the latest state government’s request, saying that the matter would be announced before the end of this year.

“There are three matters on which we are in negotiations (with the federal government) and maybe (the third matter) will be returned to Sarawak.

“The matters are (the takeover of) Bintulu Port and MASWings which have (received positive feedback from the federal government), while on the third matter, just wait for (my announcement),” he told reporters after attending the 5th anniversary dinner of the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (UKAS) here last night.

The Sarawak government has expressed its desire to take over the administration of Bintulu Port since last January, followed by its proposal to take over MASWings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines Berhad, in June.

In the meantime, Abang Johari said an announcement would be made soon regarding the establishment of the state Sovereign Wealth Future Fund.

“I will announce the details (about the establishment of the state Sovereign Wealth Fund). This is a very strategic institution. I will hold a special press conference regarding the matter,” he said.

In November last year, the Sarawak Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Sovereign Wealth Future Fund Board Bill 2022 with the State Government making an initial allocation of RM8 billion.

Abang Johari, when tabling the bill, said the fund would be managed in a professional and transparent manner by a board of guardians, comprising experts and professionals in the fields of finance and investment. - Bernama