After eight years, Kg Chawas in Tanah Merah flooded again

TANAH MERAH: The nightmare of flooding has revisited over 50 residents of Kampung Chawas here after the last time it occurred in 2014.

Norita Mohd Noor, 48, said the flood waters started swirling in her house at 8 am today, following heavy rain overnight.

“Seeing the water level rising rapidly, I immediately jolted my son awake to quickly move his car to higher ground because, at that time, it was already more than knee-deep,” she told Bernama.

Another resident, Shukri Ismail, 55, could only accept that it was too late to save his Proton Wira car as the flood waters rose too quickly early in the morning.

“The last time our village was flooded was in 2014 during the yellow flood (wave of muddy water). I was really stunned because the water rose so suddenly, I had no time to move the car,” he said. - Bernama