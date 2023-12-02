After Johor, MAIWP-Insani flood relief mission proceeds to Pahang

BATU PAHAT: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP)-Insani Flood Relief Mission will proceed to Pahang after this to help the people affected by the disaster in that state.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the convoy will set off after completing their mission in the Kluang and Batu Pahat districts today.

He said the flood relief mission in Johor involved aid worth about RM1.5 million.

“We need to always be concerned (with the plight of the people). Before this, we launched a similar convoy to the east coast and in Sabah,” he told reporters after handing over aid to flood victims in Sri Medan here.

Also present was Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid.

Mohd Na’im said the 23-vehicle convoy involved 75 participants who brought along necessities and cleaning equipment, while MAIWP’s Taqwa Foundation donated school paraphernalia and food items.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fared said that the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) has no issue with any quarters, including celebrities, planning to build a mosque in the state but stressed that it must go through certain procedures, including obtaining approval from the state government.

He said this when commenting on celebrity couple Aeril Zafril and Wawa Zainal’s intention to build a mosque in Rengit, Batu Pahat, which has not been realised since it was announced in 2020. - Bernama