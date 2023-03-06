After KK mall murder, man attacks and kill women at HK shopping mall

PETALING JAYA: Just days after a woman was brutally stabbed in a shopping mall in Kota Kinabalu, a man was arrested in Hong Kong today (JUne 3) after he stabbed two women to death at a shopping complex.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), in what appeared to be a random knife rampage, the attacker was eventually arrested after police arrived.

The horrific incident where one woman was believed to have been stabbed more than 25 times, was captured by a security camera at the Plaza Hollywood mall in Diamond Hill.

In the CCTV footage, the man is seen going up to the women from behind and stabbing one of them repeatedly for nearly a minute, while the second woman tries to intervene to help her friend but is also attacked.

It is believed that no one went to rescue the women aged 22 and 26 during the 5pm incident.

Both women had succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the hospital.

The motive of the attacker remains unclear.

A witness reportedly said that the 39-year-old attacker stood beside the two victims as mall medical workers arrived at the scene to administer first aid.

The police arrived shortly after and the area was cordoned off for the police to carry out their investigation.

“The medics had no idea that the assailant was next to them,” the witness, who is a saleswoman, told SCMP, whilst claiming that the staff were still “clueless about what had happened” when the mall’s management notified the shops to close.

A viral footage shows the attacker buying a knife about 10 minutes before his murder rampage.

Another video clip shows a team of policemen, armed with shields and pepper spray approaching the attacker, while ordering him to drop the 15cm knife.

They are also seen rushing to him, dragging him to the floor and handcuffing him. He is currently in police custody and authorities have classified the case as murder.