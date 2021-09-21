After Langkawi, Genting Highlands, Pulau Tioman and Melaka to open to tourists - Nancy Shukri (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has proposed three more destinations to be opened via the domestic tourism bubble.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said the destinations are Genting Highlands, Pulau Tioman and Melaka and the proposal has been approved in the Covid-19 Ministerial Quartet meeting today.

“Today, we approved three more destinations (Genting Highlands, Pulau Tioman and Melaka), and they would be brought to the special meeting (Special Committee on Tackling Covid-19) tomorrow,” she told a media conference after the Covid-19 Ministerial Quartet meeting at Parliament building here, today.

The second meeting was chaired by Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and was attended by Nancy and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu. Nancy said the travel standard operating procedure (SOP) to the three destinations would be studied especially the entry SOP into Melaka which has a wide area of coverage while industry players in the three destinations have been told to be ready to receive visitors.

On the development of Pulau Langkawi pilot project which began from Sept 16 to 19, she said 6,662 tourists entered the island by air while 3,483 more via ferry.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said at the meeting, his ministry proposed the reopening of stadiums to spectators for tournaments such as football and other suitable sports.

“It is also to celebrate Malaysia Cup which would be starting soon and all SOPs would be studied and have to be complied with in line with the concept of reopening safety,” he said.

Last Friday, gymnasiums and bowling alleys were allowed to open under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) with stringent SOP.

They included guidelines on ventilation as most gymnasiums operate indoors which could raise the risk of Covid-19 infection.

In this regard, Hishammuddin said the latest sports sector relaxation took into consideration the well-being of the people from the mental aspect and understanding the needs of gymnasium operators. -Bernama