KUALA LUMPUR: After one year of the country’s administration under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) is convinced that the people could evaluate which government has done better.

He believes that Malaysians themselves were aware of PN’s record all this while, and also Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) during its two years as the federal government previously.

“Compare the achievements and successes of the PN government today after one year of its administration amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

The Member of Parliament for Marang said he himself admitted that it would be difficult for PN to clean up the ‘mess’ left by the PH government during its rule.

“Like what the elders say, it’s more difficult to repair something than to destroy it,” he added.

Unfortunately, Abdul Hadi said there were still those who were still influenced by the empty talk of PH which was still raring to take over the government.

He reiterated that the change of federal government from PH to PN was done in a clean and democratic way and in accordance with the Federal Constitution. “It was the most appropriate step, without entering through the roof or back door,” he added. -Bernama