PETALING JAYA: Just hours after resigning as the country’s premier, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister.

This was confirmed by the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement today.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has accepted Mahathir’s resignation as Malaysia’s prime minister.

“However, he has assented to appoint Mahathir as the interim prime minister while waiting for a new premier to be appointed, in line with Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said as the interim premier, he would manage the country’s administration temporarily until a new prime minister is appointed and a new Cabinet formed.

Mahathir had earlier today announced that he was resigning as the premier and would also relinquish his position as the chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The Prime Minister’s Office and his party confirmed this in separate statements.

Later, Mahathir also met with the Agong at the Istana Negara to seek an audience over the current political turmoil.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had also met with the King earlier.

This latest development follows political manoeuvring in the country that saw multiple emergency meetings held among the various parties and factions.