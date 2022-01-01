After X’mas raid, eatery caught again on New Year’s Eve

IPOH: A restaurant in Jalan Sultan Yusof here that was recently raided by the police for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) on Christmas eve, was once again compounded in a special new year’s eve operation last night.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said in the 11 pm raid on the restaurant that was turned into a pub, police found 311 patrons at the premises although it could only accommodate not more than 100 people.

“They were sitting closely and failed to observe physical distancing. As such, we have issued a RM1,000 compound on each patron and the restaurant owner,” he told reporters at the scene last night.

He said compounds totalling RM300,000 were issued on 177 men and 99 women, including 35 underage individuals who were at the premises.

The premises had previously been raided by the police for operating beyond the time set by the National Security Council, he added.

Commenting on the special operation from 6 pm yesterday until 6 am today, Mior Faridalathrash said police conducted some 48 raids and mounted 74 roadblocks, involving 901 officers and personnel.

“Checks were made on 3,637 individual and of the total, 23 people aged between 17 and 46 were detained for drug and criminal offences.

“In addition, police also inspected 2,938 vehicles and issued 274 summonses for various traffic offences,” he said.

Meanwhile, in GEORGE TOWN, the police detained 253 individuals throughout the state for various offences, including 23 people in a private New Year party at an entertainment outlet in Pulau Tikus.

Penang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rahimi Ra’ais said the individuals, including four women, were busy partying when they were arrested.

“The operation from 9 pm till 4 am today involved all police departments and five district police headquarters and was planned comprehensively to produce more systematic results.

“Overall, 8,164 individuals and 4,929 vehicles were checked in the operation, and 253 people were detained for various offences, including narcotics drunk driving, and SOP violations,” he said during a press conference here today.- Bernama