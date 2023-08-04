Afternoon storm creates havoc in Mantin and Nilai

SEREMBAN: Several areas and Ramadan bazaars around Mantin and Nilai near here were badly affected by the heavy rain and storm this evening.

Mantin Fire and Rescue Station chief Priscilla Carol Thomas said among the areas involved are Kampung Che Lah, Mantin Health Clinic, Desa Pinggiran Bayu, Legenda College, Jalan Mantin to Sungai Machang and Mantin to Jalan Beranang.

She said the fire station received many distress calls from the public around 3 pm to 5.30 pm as a result of the storm.

“Immediately after receiving the call, firemen went straight to the affected locations and removed fallen trees in several areas including housing gardens,“ she said when contacted by Bernama here today.

She said some Ramadan bazaar traders were also affected by the storm that hit around Qariah Mosque in Mantin town and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) also helped cut the electricity supply and removed fallen electricity poles in the incident.

Meanwhile, Nilai assemblyman J. Arul Kumar said the heavy rain and storm in the afternoon also caused many trees to be uprooted at Taman Desa Melati, Nilai and many Ramadan Bazaar tents were blown away in Nilai and Mantin.

“Several trees fell and damaged houses. The cleanup is being carried out by the Seremban City Council (MBS), TNB and the fire brigade,“ he said adding that he also asked MBS to cut down a large tree near the housing estate to prevent the same incident from recurring. - Bernama