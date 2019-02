KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow remains slow on several major expressways as at 2pm today following the long holiday in conjunction Chinese New Year and school holiday.

According to PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson, the north-bound traffic flow from Machap to Yong Peng on the North-South Expressway was slow due to high volume of cars.

“Also slow moving is at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar from Singapore to Malaysia,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said the traffic flow at the East Coast Expressway 1 & 2 (LPT 1 and LPT 2) in both directions was reportedly smooth so far.

The public can access traffic updates through toll-free numbers 1800-88-0000 (Plusline) and 1800-88-7752 (LLM) or www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama