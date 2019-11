PETALING JAYA: Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador have clarified that political parties and candidates need not obtain police permits to conduct walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning.

Thomas said in a statement today that the Election Offences Act 1954 “does not expressly refer to” such activities.

He said Section 24B (3) of the Act “could not be interpreted to extend to walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning”.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said political parties only needed to fill out a form during the campaign period.

“I think there was a misunderstanding. (They only need) to fill up a form to ensure there will be no problems during the campaign period” he said.

“I am not stopping anyone, either from Pakatan Harapan or Barisan Nasional. I want to celebrate democracy but I have concerns about safety and peace.”

Election Commission chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun had said on Tuesday that all parties contesting in the Tanjung Piai by-election had to get police permits, a statement that drew protests and criticism.