PETALING JAYA: Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun has rubbished claims that the AG’s Chambers has failed to issue guidelines to prosecutors to ensure even-handed implementation and enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

He said the statement issued by prison watchdog Eliminating Death and Abuse in Custody Together (Edict) earlier this month could not have been further from the truth.

According to Idrus, guidelines and directives are regularly issued to deputy public prosecutors (DPPs), while monitoring of court cases involving breaches of MCO are also done daily.

In addition, DPPs are required to send daily reports on those cases to the AG, while also being governed by a code of ethics.

“As an example, DPPs were reminded most recently to be particularly sensitive to cases involving juveniles.

“(This is) to ensure they are not remanded except in the most unavoidable of circumstances and that they are treated in accordance with the Child Act in a Court for Children,” he said in a statement today.

“That said, it must be remembered that some matters, like remands and sentencing, are not powers within the purview of the AG,” he added.

Edict executive director Khalid Mohd Ismath had, in an open letter on April 4, laid out concerns with the enforcement of the MCO, and asked that the AG issue directions to temper justice with mercy and assure even-handed implementation.

On April 9, Khalid said he has yet to receive any feedback from the AG, and concluded that the latter has not addressed the concerns raised by the group to date.

Idrus however said it was erroneous for Edict to assume that just because it had not sighted any directives or guidelines by the AG, therefore there were none.

“DPPs have been issued guidelines, especially in these difficult times, to ensure the proper administration of justice.

“To this end, the DPPs, as well as the police and the courts, have been working hard under novel conditions while potentially exposing themselves to the risk of infection,” he said.

Idrus added while the AGC welcomes criticism, they should be constructive and based on facts, and not on conjecture and diatribe.