PETALING JAYA: Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju(pix) said he is amused by the statement issued by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council yesterday evening accusing the Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun of treason, amongst other things, and calling for his immediate resignation.

“If not for the incredible seriousness of the matter, I find these accusations wholly absurd and laughable,”Ali Biju said in a statement today.

“ It is clearly mischievous of the PH Presidential Council to conveniently ignore the reason why the AG issued a statement in the first place, which was that the AG clearly stated he was responding to various views, statements and opinions on the role of the monarch within the Federal Constitution swirling in the public sphere which were erroneous and misleading.”

The AG in his capacity as the chief lawyer of the government not only has a moral duty but more importantly the public duty to clarify and explain to the Malaysian public the correct interpretation of the constitution and what constitutional monarchy means within the context of the Federal Constitution, the MP said.

“Pakatan Harapan and its supporters have been in overdrive lately poisoning the minds of the public with false propaganda and malicious half-truths regarding the interpretation of the constitutional monarchy.

“The AG acted well within his role to bring clarity to the matter and for this he should be commended, not vilified.

“This latest accusation that the AG is guilty of treason is outrageously ludicrous, grossly misleading and yet another attempt at defrauding the Malaysian public. Why demand he resigns when he was just doing his job”

Ali Biju called on PH to “cease this deliberate and brazen foolery of the Malaysian public and to instead get serious in working with the government in combating the real crises facing the country”.