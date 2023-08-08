AG: Raja Rozela no longer lead prosecutor in Ahmad Zahid’s case

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran is no longer the lead prosecutor for Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s case due to early retirement.

Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Idrus Harun said the decision to replace Raja Rozela as the prosecution’s team leader in the case was weighed carefully after various factors were taken into account.

“Raja Rozela submitted her application for early retirement on April 3, 2023. The application was approved and will take effect on Nov 1, 2023. However, Raja Rozela applied to go on leave from Aug 30, before her retirement,” he said in a statement today.

Idrus said Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar was selected as the new lead prosecutor in Ahmad Zahidi’s case, based on his vast 30-year experience as a deputy public prosecutor.

Mohd Dusuki is currently the Head of the Appellate and Trial Division in the AG’s Chambers, which handles Federal and Appellate Courts’ cases as well as high-profile cases, such as the Sulu terrorist intrusion in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Idrus said, as Ahmad Zahidi’s case is ongoing and the trial dates have been set until December 2023, it is necessary to appoint a new lead now for the sake of the continuity of the trial.

“The decision was made carefully to ensure the prosecution case against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid is not jeopardised and to also ensure the AG’s Chambers can uphold justice as per the powers conferred on the AG under Article 145, Clause 3 of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

The AG’s statement was issued following media reports on the lead prosecutor Raja Rozela, who was replaced by Mohd Dusuki during the High Court trial on Aug 1.

Ahmad Zahidi, 70, was ordered to enter his defence against 47 charges, comprised of 12 criminal breach of trust, eight corruption and 27 money-laundering charges involving tens of millions of Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

He finished giving a sworn statement from the dock on Aug 30, 2022, denying all charges against him, after a 17-day defence trial.-Bernama