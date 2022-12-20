AG: RM5m damages ruling in Altantuya case to be studied by the govt

PETALING JAYA: Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun said the ruling of RM5 million in damages to be paid by four defendants to Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu’s (pix) family over her death will be studied by the government before the decision is to made on filing an appeal.

FMT reported that the attorney said that he and his colleagues will review the judgment as they have plenty of time to do so.

“I have to discuss this with my colleagues first. We have ample time,” Idrus stated in a text message.

Meanwhile, the four defendants who are the government, political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda and former policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar were given a month to file the notice of appeal.

On Dec 16, Justice Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera ruled that Altantuya’s family had successfully proved their claim against the defendants on a balance of possibilities.

Vazeer pointed out in his judgment that Sirul and Azilah “deliberately shot” and “strapped explosives” onto Altantuya and therefore, should be responsible for their deeds.

He added that Razak was connected to the two former policemen and Altantuya but took the position of having no case to answer in the action.

In 2007, a RM 100 million lawsuit was filed by Altantuya’s family comprising of her mother, Altantsetseg Sanjaa, her father, Shaariibuu Setev and her son Mungunshagai who also claimed that there was a conspiracy circling her murder.