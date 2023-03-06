AG’s chambers to receive investigation paper on Dr M’s alleged insult of Royal institution on June 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have completed the investigation papers on the alleged insult of the Royal institution by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the investigation papers will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on June 6 (Tuesday) in line with the provision under Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution.

Noorsiah added that police investigations into the Malay Proclamation issue involving Dr Mahathir was at the early stage including for recording statements from PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Penang DAP deputy chairman Dr P. Ramasamy.

Earlier, the Bukit Aman D5 Crime Investigation Unit had recorded statements from Dr Mahathir at Yayasan Albukhary here yesterday to assist investigations into the alleged insult of the Royal Institution and Malay Proclamation issue.-Bernama