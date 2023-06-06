AG’s report debated to enhance efficiency, quality of auditing: Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI government has proposed that the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) be debated in detail from now on as part of reforms to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and quality of auditing.

The initiative is to enable all parties to pay attention to the requirements of the law to create better public sector governance, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix).

“This noble effort by the MADANI government will give direct opportunity to more members of parliament from the government block and the opposition to participate in the process of ensuring that government funds are used prudently in the interest of the public.

“This noble effort should also be continued in the coming years to foster transparency in all aspects of public administration in line with the efforts to transform the Dewan Rakyat, which has the role of checking and balancing executive power,” she said.

Azalina said this when tabling the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 2 which later was debated by 13 MPs.

Azalina said the LKAN debate covered three things, namely activities that focus on achieving programme objectives, activities and projects implemented by ministries, departments and federal statutory bodies by emphasising the concept of 3E - economy, efficiency and effectiveness.

“Secondly, LKAN Compliance assesses non-compliance with laws, regulations, contracts and/or financial procedures that result in extravagance, wastage, irregular payments and losses further leading to public money leakages,” she said.

Besides this, she said it also involves the AG report on government-owned companies management to assess the achievement of the company’s establishment objectives through three main aspects, namely activity management, corporate governance and financial position for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, Azalina said the Auditor General’s Dashboard (AGD) system was developed to display issues and the status of the latest actions on remarks or issues in the Auditor General’s report.

She said the current status of remarks or issues in the report can be accessed through the AGD Portal by all, including the public and stakeholders to find out what actions have been or are being taken.

She said at the federal level, as of May 31 this year, there were 5,164 issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report 2011 to the 2021 Series 2 regarding federal government ministries, departments, agencies and companies.

Of this, a total of 4,912 issues (or 95 per cent) have been resolved, while 252 issues (or five per cent) are still being acted upon by ministries, departments and federal agencies, she added.

Besides follow-up actions through the AGD System, the Auditor-General’s Report Action Committee (JTLKAN), a platform to determine actions and discuss solutions so that the same issues do not recur, has been established administratively since 2012 under the Government Transformation Programme 2.0 (GTP 2.0) initiative.

Based on the Auditor-General’s Report 2015 until the Year 2021 Series 1, Azalina said data on disciplinary action updated by the Public Service Department (JPA) as of May 10, 2023 showed that a total of 310 civil servants had been subject to disciplinary action.

Among them include warnings, surcharges, fines, postponement of salary movements, salary reductions and dismissals.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama