KUALA LUMPUR: Attorney-General Tommy Thomas has the right under the Constitution to dismiss a charge against an accused, even if the trial is ongoing, Minister in the Prime Minister Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

He was commenting on the case of Indonesian Siti Aisyah, who was freed from a murder charge against Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“That is the right of the Attorney-General, who is also the Public Prosecutor. The government cannot intervene in the AG’s decision,“ he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

When asked if he knew the details of the Indonesian Embassy’s effort to lobby for Siti’s release, he declined comment.

Yesterday, prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad denied the government intervened in the murder case after Siti walked free on Monday.

The comments came after the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur said Siti was freed as the result of a long negotiation process between Jakarta and Putrajaya at the orders of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

In a statement after Siti was discharged without an acquittal, the embassy said Jokowi had ordered efforts to secure her release immediately after she was arrested on Feb 15, 2017, two days after Jong-nam was murdered at klia2.