NILAI: The Attorney-General’s Chambers will decide whether or not to order an inquest into the death of Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin once it has read and assessed the post-mortem report.

Lawyer Sankaran N. Nair, who is representing the Quoirin family, said the post-mortem report would be sent to the AG’s Chambers regardless of whether or not the pathologists found evidence that is criminal in nature.

“The family will get in touch with the AG’s Chambers to find out if an inquest is necessary,” he told reporters during a stop at the Forensics Department of the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban today.

Fifteen-year-old Nora Anne, a child with learning disabilities, arrived with her parents and siblings for a two-week holiday at The Dusun Eco Resort, near here on Aug 3.

She was reported missing early the following day.

A massive search and rescue operations involving 348 personnel of the Fire and Rescue Department, Very Able Trooper (VAT) 69 squad, the Forestry Department and volunteers was launched on the same day.

The police also used voice recordings of Nora’s mother, Meabh Quoirin, in hopes that she would approach the search team as they believed she could have been hiding in fear.

On Monday, the parents of the missing teen offered a reward of RM50,000 to anyone with information to help find their missing daughter.

Her body was found by a group of hikers near Lata Berembun waterfall, approximately 2km from her lodgings at 1.57pm on Tuesday.

Sankaran said that cases of sudden death usually warranted an inquest but it also depended on the post-mortem results and outcome of police investigations.

But for now, he said, it was almost impossible to say if there was a criminal element involved.

Earlier in the day, members of the Quoirin family were at the mortuary to identify the body before the autopsy was conducted.

He added that the family had expressed their greatest gratitude to the police and all authorities involved in the search for Nora Anne.

Separately, a spokesman for the Lucie Blackman Trust, an NGO to support British nationals in crisis overseas, which had been helping the family with their search, was reported as saying that Nora Anne’s parents were questioning whether their daughter was killed before her body was dumped at the location where it was found.