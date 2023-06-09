AGC: DNAA on Zahid based on cogent grounds

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution’s application for Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to be granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on all his 47 charges, was made based on the grounds submitted and accepted by the court.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said that Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who made the ruling, stating that the grounds submitted by the prosecution were solid and convincing.

“Referring to media reports describing the Attorney-General’s decision not to proceed with charges against Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as immoral, the chambers wish to clarify that the application for discharge not amounting to an acquittal was made to the court based on the grounds submitted and duly accepted by the court,” AGC said in a statement.

“When making this decision, the Honorable Judge stated that the grounds submitted by the prosecution were cogent,” it said.

Monday (Sept 4), the High Court granted Ahmad Zahid a DNAA on all 47 of his criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption and money laundering charges, in relation to Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) funds.

Judge Sequerah made the ruling after hearing 11 grounds submitted by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar in relation to halting the trial. - Bernama