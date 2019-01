KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) have agreed to waive legal costs totalling RM12,000 which should be paid by a group of Orang Asli settlers in Kampung Pos Lanai, Kuala Lipis, Pahang to four parties in a court case over the Telom Dam project, in 2015.

AGC in a media statement today said that on Jan 8, 2019, Jeffry Hassan together with several Orang Asli activists from Pos Lanai, had submitted a memorandum to the AGC with a request to waive costs of proceedings ordered by the Temerloh High Court for the withdrawal of their suit in relation to the Telom Dam project.

“The Attorney General’s Chambers have considered the request submitted and agreed to waive costs of proceedings for the Third and Fourth Defendants.

Similarly, the State Legal Advisor of Pahang has agreed to waive the same in relation to the Second Defendant. Further, the Attorney General’s Chambers have requested Tenaga Nasional Berhad, the First Defendant, to take the same position,“ it said.

On Aug 28 last year, the group received a letter from the AGC ordering them to pay the costs after they, who were the plaintiffs, had withdrawn their suit against TNB (first defendant), the Pahang state government (second defendant) and the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) and the Malaysian government, who were the third and fourth defendants.

They had been ordered to pay costs at RM3,000 each to the four defendants.

On Jan 8, 2019, the Action Committee on Orang Asli Customary Land and Territories had submitted a letter of appeal to the AGC for a waiver of court costs of RM12,000 on the grounds that they fought for legal rights.

Its chairman Jeffry Hassan said they could not afford to pay the costs of RM12,000 to the defendants. — Bernama