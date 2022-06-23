AGC files appeal over Cradle Fund CEO’s murder verdict

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has filed a notice of appeal to reverse the High Court’s decision in acquitting Samirah Muzaffar (pix) and two teenagers from the charge of murdering Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun when contacted confirmed the matter.

“We are appealing against the decision of the High Court,” he told Bernama via WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Tengku Intan Suraya Tengku Ismail said the notice of appeal was filed yesterday through e-filing.

The prosecution had 14 days to file a notice of appeal to have the Court of Appeal overturn the High Court’s verdict.

On June 21, Shah Alam High Court Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman freed Samirah, 47, and two teenagers, now aged 19 and 16, from the charge of murdering Nazrin, 45, after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case at the end of the prosecution’s case against the trio.

In his ruling, Ab Karim held that the evidence that Samirah and the two teenagers were the last people with the deceased, cannot be said to lead to the offence of murdering Nazrin.

The judge also ruled there was no direct evidence to show that the three of them committed the offence (murder).

Samirah and the two teenagers as well as an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with murdering Nazrin at his house in Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30 pm on June 13, 2018, and 4 am the following day. — Bernama