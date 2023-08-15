AGC files notice of appeal against Muhyiddin’s acquittal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision to acquit former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of four abuse of power charges for allegedly using his position to obtain RM232.5 million in gratification for Bersatu through the Jana Wibawa project.

AG Tan Sri Idrus Harun said the appeal against this morning’s court decision is only with regard to the four charges under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

“There are still three other charges against Tan Sri Muhyiddin under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA), for which the case mention at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court is set for Sept 19, 2023,” he said in a statement today.

This morning, High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin allowed Muhyiddin’s application to strike out the predicate charges under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and free him of all four charges.

Judge Muhammad Jamil freed Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin, 76, after finding that the four charges were vague and baseless because they did not state the details of the alleged offences.

Muhyiddin was accused of using his position as Prime Minister and Bersatu President, at the time, to obtain for the political party RM232.5 million from three companies, namely Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd as well as an individual named Datuk Azman Yusoff.

He was charged with allegedly committing the offences at the Prime Minister’s Office, Perdana Putra Building, Federal Government Administrative Centre in Putrajaya between March 1, 2020 and Aug 20, 2021.

Muhyiddin also faces two charges of obtaining the proceeds from illegal activities amounting to RM195 million from Bukhary Equity, allegedly deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Menara KL CIMB Bank branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral here between Feb 25, 2021 and July 16, 2021; and Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

On March 13 at the Shah Alam Sessions Court, the Pagoh MP was also charged with one count of receiving proceeds from an illegal activity amounting to RM5 million and the case has been transferred to the Sessions Court for a joint trial.-Bernama