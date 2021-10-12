AGC finds other offences in case of missing US$6.94 million based on IP from MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) found there were other offences that required further investigation by the relevant enforcement agencies in the case of the missing US$6.94 million based on the investigation paper (IP) submitted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The AGC, in a statement today, said it had carried out an in-depth study on the IP which was submitted by the MACC last Sept 28.

"The IP has been returned for further action," it said.

On Sept 23, Bernama reported that the police will call three MACC senior officers, who were previously remanded for six days, to facilitate the investigation into the missing cash.

Bukit Aman CID Chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan (pix) said they would also call the owner of the money, former director-general of Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO), Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, to assist in the probe.-Bernama