AGC has strong case against Sanusi, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Attorney-General’s Chambers has a strong case to charge Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor in court.

He said that the charges against Muhammad Sanusi also had nothing to do with the Aug 12 state elections as well as the decree issued by the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah who said that the issue regarding the statement by Muhammad Sanusi, which is considered insulting to the Selangor royal institution, is not over yet.

“In my opinion, the prosecution was made because the AGC has a strong case, so if he is innocent, the court is the best platform to answer all the accusations and defend himself,“ he told reporters after launching the 2023 MARA Educator Awards Day here today.

The Minister of Rural and Regional Development was commenting on Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim’s statement that Muhammad Sanusi’s prosecution was to ‘cripple’ the progress of PAS and Perikatan Nasional (PN) ahead of the state polls.

Asked why Muhammad Sanusi was arrested at 3 am, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, said it was the enforcement agency’s right to do so.

“That’s the right of the enforcement agency, they can make an arrest at any time, 24/7,“ he said.

Muhammad Sanusi was charged in the Selayang Sessions Court here earlier today with uttering seditious words regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar during a political talk last week.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director, pleaded not guilty to both charges, which were read out separately before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin and Judge Osman Affendi Mohd Shalleh.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said that no discussion had been made regarding the candidate for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling for Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to be held simultaneously with the six state polls on Aug 12.

On June 27, the Terengganu Election Court nullified the victory of Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS in Kuala Terengganu during the 15th General Election on Nov 19 last year, after finding that the petitioner, Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong of Barisan Nasional, had succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters in the election for the seat. - Bernama