AGC looking at new evidence regarding Zahid’s case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) is still investigating all new evidence relating to the Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) case involving Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, with the assistance of various parties.

Attorney-General (AG) Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh said any decision to prosecute the deputy prime minister, charging other related parties or otherwise will be made after a more detailed and comprehensive investigation is completed.

He said his department never used the word “withdraw” in the case involving Ahmad Zahid as stated in the Bar Council’s statement on Thursday.

“In this matter, we categorically deny the claims, including stating that the department had sullied its own reputation and credibility through its own actions.

“This department will stress once again that the Attorney-General’s Chambers only carries out its duties and responsibilites as stipulated under existing laws. Therefore, the department hopes that all parties will stop all speculation (regarding Ahmad Zahid’s case),“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid received a discharge not amounting to acquital (DNAA) last Monday relating to 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, graft, and money laundering involving YAB after 114 witnesses testified at the High Court here.

Ahmad Terrirudin also said that the AG and the AGC were in the best position to decide whether a prosecution should continue based on various factors, including reports from investigative bodies and submitted representations.

“The AG and the AGC cannot simply reject representations submitted by any accused, and need to examine every detail provided to uphold the legal process.

“In the related case, the AG’s decision using his discretion under Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution cannot be made without basis, whatmore due to the intervention of any party,” he said, pointing out that the representation submitted contained too many details and each had over 200 pages, excluding supporting documents.

“Therefore, the AG and the department must take time to study every detail and document with due diligence before any action or decision can be made,” he said.

Ahmad Terrirudin said that the AG could stop all prosecutions at any stage as long as judgement had not been pronounced by the court and this included at the stage after a prima facie case had been proven.

“It is important to state that this is not the first time prosecution has been stopped after a prima facie case was proven,” he added. - Bernama