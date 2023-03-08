AGC objects to Kayveas’ bid to annul Maglin’s election as MYPPP president

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has objected to the leave for judicial review being sought by Tan Sri M. Kayveas (pix) to annul the election of Datuk Seri Maglin Dennis D’Cruz as People’s Progressive Party (MyPPP) president.

Federal counsel Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin, representing the AGC, told High Court Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh today that the application was filed yesterday.

Lawyer Ragunath Kesavan, who represented Kayveas, said his side needed time to study the matter and submit arguments against the AGC’s stand.

Judge Amarjeet fixed Aug 28 for hearing of the application.

The AGC is against the application on the ground that the issue raised by the petitioner (Kayveas) could not be judicially reviewed as it violated Section 18C of the Societies Act 1966 and the court had no jurisdiction to review party-related issues.

Kayveas, 69, filed the motion through Messrs Kesavan at the High Court here on July 7, naming the Home Minister and Registrar of Societies (RoS) as the first and second respondents, respectively.

He alleged that both the respondents had failed to take into account that the 67th annual general meeting (AGM) last March 19, where Maglin was elected as president, was invalid because the 13 individuals who attended the meeting had been sacked as members effective April 25, 2018.

The political veteran also applied to declare the party’s AGM of March 19 as void, alleging Maglin’s election as MyPPP president contravened the party constitution.

The veteran politician is also seeking an order to cancel the decision of a Home Ministry officer, made through a letter dated April 11, in approving the appeal against the party’s deregistration.

MyPPP was deregistered on Jan 14, 2018. - Bernama