AGC objects to Najib and Shafees’s bid to recuse Gopal Sri Ram

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney- General Chambers (AGC) has objected to the two legal challenges filed by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah in the appointment of Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as the lead prosecutor in their cases.

Speaking to reporters after case mention today, Shafee said the AGC had informed High Court judge Azizah Nawawi of its objection as both cases are duplications of the criminal proceeding.

“The judge told us to put in our submissions, and that she would hear our leave application for both judicial reviews against Sri Ram’s appointment on Jan 29,” he said.

He added that another High Court had fixed Feb 8 as hearing for Najib’s bid to recuse Sri Ram as lead prosecutor.

When asked why they were seeking to recuse Sri Ram as lead prosecutor, Shafee said as a practising lawyer, Sri Ram could not assume different roles as both prosecutor and private practitioner.

“A deputy public prosecutor cannot be appointed under the provision of law that allows him to be in the private practice and represent the government at the same time.” he said.