AGC publishes federal gazette barring people from travelling to infected places

KUALA LUMPUR: Any person who breaches the prevention and control of infectious diseases regulations shall be liable to a maximum fine of RM1,000 or jailed for up to six months or both.

The punishment is provided under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020 based on a federal gazette that bars individuals from travelling to another place declared as an infected area, published by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) today.

The regulations take effect from March 18 to March 31, 2020.

The gazette reads that “no person shall make any journey from one place to another place within any infected local area except for the following purposes.”

The purposes are, among others, to perform any official duty and involved in essential services namely banking and finance, electricity and energy, water, healthcare and medical services, postal services, telecommunication, prison, e-commerce, food supply, immigration, customs, defence and security and hotel accommodation, as well as to purchase or supply food or daily necessities, to seek medical service or any other special purposes, which may be permitted by the Director-General.

The gazette also stated that no person shall gather or get involved in any gatherings within any infected local area whether for religious, sports, recreational, social or cultural purposes.

However, a gathering for the purpose of a funeral ceremony is allowed provided the number of attendees kept to the minimum.

According to the gazette, no person shall make a journey from infected place to another infected area except with the written permissions of a police officer of a police station.

It also stated that individuals must comply with the request of an authorised officer for any information relating to the prevention and control of infectious diseases regulations.

The gazette said that any person who contravenes any provision of the regulations commits an offence.

It also stated that if an offence is committed by a corporate body or a director, manager, secretary or other similar officers of the company, they may be separately or jointly charged in the same proceedings as the corporate body.

“Unless, having regard to the nature of his functions in that capacity and to all circumstances he proves - that the offence was committed without his knowledge, consent or connivance, and that he took all reasonable precautions and had exercised due diligence to prevent the commission of the offence,” the gazette said.

The government had on Monday announced the 14-day movement control order to begin March 18 until 31 to curb the Covid-19 infection in the country. - Bernama