AGC rejects all offers for settlement by Jho Low: AG

KUALA LUMPUR: Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun has confirmed fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low has made attempts to engage with the government to settle the charges against him.

However, he said all offers were rejected by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Idrus, in a statement today said the attempts were made through Jho Low’s representatives this year.

“In these attempts, Jho Low’s representatives met with agencies of the Government of Malaysia including the AGC.

“All offers for a settlement from Jho Low’s representatives were rejected by the AGC,” he said referring to news reports on the issue.

Yesterday, The Edge citing a source, reported that Jho Low has offered RM1.5 billion to the Malaysian government to settle the charges against him. — Bernama