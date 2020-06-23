AGC to file appeal against High Court’s decision in RM194m forfeiture case soon

PUTRAJAYA: The Attorney-General’s Chambers will soon file an appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision to dismiss the government’s application to forfeit RM194 million seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from Umno, Wanita MCA and two companies - Binsabi Sdn Bhd and Perano Sdn Bhd.

The MACC, in a statement today, said the applicant was given two weeks from the date of the court’s decision to file the appeal.

On June 19, the four entities managed to get back the RM194 million seized from them by the MACC after the court dismissed the government’s application to obtain a stay of the High Court order in dismissing its application to forfeit the monies allegedly received from former Prime Minister Datuk Najib Tun Razak and linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fraudulent fund scandal.

The forfeiture applications against Umno involved RM192,965,413.61 and RM300,000 against Wanita MCA, while the two companies are Perano Sdn Bhd, which sells hijab, and Binsabi Sdn Bhd, which supplies tents, involving RM337,634.78 and RM827,250, respectively, which they allegedly received from the former prime minister.

The government filed the forfeiture application against the four entities under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama