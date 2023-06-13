AGC yet to decide on third representation by Crackhouse comedy club owner

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has yet to decide on the third representation by Crackhouse comedy club owner Mohamad Rizal Van Geyzel (pix) for the three charges of improper use of the network facilities made against him to be dropped.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Haslinda Che Seman told Sessions Court Judge Priscilla Hemamalini Nadarajan that the prosecution had received the representation filed by Mohamad Rizal on June 7.

“The third representation has been received and the AGC is still looking into it. So far, there is still no decision and we request another date to inform the court of the decision on the representation,“ she said during the mention of the case today.

Lawyer M. Pravin, representing Mohamad Rizal, confirmed the matter.

Following that, Priscilla set June 26 for the prosecution to inform the court of the decision on the representation.

The first representation by Mohamad Rizal was dismissed by the AGC on Jan 20 this year and the second, last May 31,

Mohamad Rizal, 40, was charged with making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications with intent to offend others via the Facebook application using the profile name ‘Rizal van Geyzel’, Instagram ‘rizalvangeyzel’ and TikTok ‘rizalvangeyzel’, between July 4 and 6, 2022.

The three postings were read at the Cyber and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division Office, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, 27th Floor, KPJ Tower here, at 1.17 pm, on July 13.

The charges were framed under Section 233(1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both, and shall be further fined RM1,000 for every day that the offence is repeated after conviction, if convicted. -Bernama