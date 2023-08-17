AGD urges public to be wary of fake eGUMIS website

PUTRAJAYA: The Accountant’s General Department of Malaysia (AGD) has advised the public to be wary of a fake website of its e-GUMIS system with the URL https://telegroup.my.id/jawatanmalaysiaterkini-tdr

The AGD in a statement today informed that checks by its Computer and Incident Response Team (CSIRT) found the url to be a phishing or digital fraud website.

“As such, the public is urged to be careful and to make sure that they visit the right website for Unclaimed Monies (WTD) via the URL https://egumis.anm.gov.my/,“ read the statement.

A check by Bernama on the fake url found that the window displays on the website were similar to the official eGUMIS portal that required users to enter their ID number and phone number.

For further queries the public may contact the department at 03-8000 1033 or email to korporat@anm.gov.my. -Bernama